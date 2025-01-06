Rugby Star Keven Appo Fleeing the UK: Arrest Warrant Issued Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

Papua New Guinea international rugby player Keven Appo is currently wanted by UK authorities after failing to attend his court hearing at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on January 6th, 2025. An arrest warrant has been issued for the 25-year-old, who is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, and assault. The court issued the warrant without bail after Appo’s no-show, and authorities are now actively working to locate him.

The charges against Appo stem from an investigation launched by the Calderdale District Adult Protection Team, following a report made in April 2024. It is alleged that Appo fled the UK for Dubai before returning to Papua New Guinea around the time of the alleged offenses. Authorities are coordinating an extradition process to bring him back to the UK for legal proceedings.

Appo, who joined Bradford Bulls in 2023 after a strong performance with Papua New Guinea at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, played 61 games for the club before being dismissed due to the charges.

Prosecutor Fiona Newcombe informed the court that Appo had sent his house and car keys to the club manager, and efforts are now underway to work with law enforcement in Papua New Guinea to extradite him.

The case has drawn significant attention, with international law enforcement teams collaborating to ensure Appo faces justice for the allegations against him.

