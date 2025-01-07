Keven Appo Fled UK on Bail: Extradition Looms as PNG and UK Authorities Unite

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) will support the United Kingdom in extraditing former Kumul rugby league player Keven Appo to face charges of rape and sexual assault, according to acting Police Commissioner Donald Yamasombi. He stated that the process awaits facilitation by the Attorney-General’s Office.

Yamasombi explained that under the Extradition Act 1975, police have the authority to apprehend individuals accused or convicted of extradition offences in treaty states or designated Commonwealth countries and facilitate their return. “In this Keven Appo matter, we will await the Mutual Legal Assistance request from the Attorney-General’s Office to execute the extradition of the accused to England,” Yamasombi said.

Keven Appo [SP Hunters Photo]





In the UK, prosecutor Fiona Newcombe informed the Bradford Magistrates’ Court that Appo had fled to Papua New Guinea after being charged with rape, sexual assault, and two counts of assault. The court heard that Appo was granted conditional bail on Nov 26 but had boarded a flight to Dubai and later to PNG the same evening. Newcombe confirmed that extradition efforts were now underway in collaboration with PNG authorities.





The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) has distanced itself from Appo, with Chairman Sandis Tsaka confirming that Appo would be suspended from all rugby league activities in PNG. Tsaka reiterated PNGRFL’s zero tolerance for violence against women and any form of criminal misconduct, calling on Appo to cooperate with legal authorities. He emphasized that such incidents tarnish the reputation of the sport and the country.





PNGRFL Chief Executive Stanley Hondina expressed disappointment over the matter, highlighting the organization’s commitment to creating positive pathways for players. He noted that PNGRFL would work with the UK Rugby League (UKRL) to align policies and ensure compliance. “We will take necessary steps to address this issue and safeguard the integrity of the sport,” Hondina said.





Appo’s playing contract was canceled by his UK club following the allegations, according to an earlier statement from the team. Authorities in both countries are now working to expedite his extradition process to ensure justice is served.

