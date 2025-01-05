Papua New Guinea footballer Tommy Semmy has officially signed with Geelong Soccer Club for the upcoming 2025 Victoria Premier League 2 (VPL2) season. The announcement was made following Semmy’s departure from Melbourne Knights, his former club, at the end of the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old forward, known for his exceptional speed and attacking prowess, is set to strengthen Geelong SC’s forward lineup at Winslow Park. Semmy, who has earned 16 international caps for the PNG Kapuls, is expected to bring both pace and power to the team.

PNG Star Tommy Semmy Signs with Geelong SC

Semmy began his football career in 2013 with Besta United PNG in the National Soccer League before joining Hekari United in 2015. During his time with Hekari, he represented the club in the Oceania Football Confederation’s (OFC) Champions League. In 2016, Semmy moved to Marist FC in the Solomon Islands League, followed by a stint with Hamilton Wanderers AFC in New Zealand’s Northern League in 2017. He relocated to Australia in 2021 and has since played for Altona Magic, Dandenong City, and Melbourne Knights.

Speaking about his decision to join Geelong SC, Semmy said the club felt like family and noted that other PNG Kapuls players, including Raymond Gunemba, had played for Geelong in the past. “I’m proud to follow in their footsteps. My goal is to help the club achieve success and win as many games as possible this season,” Semmy stated.

Geelong SC expressed enthusiasm for Semmy’s arrival, highlighting the club’s ongoing connection to PNG football. The club believes Semmy’s signing will significantly boost their performance in the upcoming VPL2 season.

The Victoria Premier League, established in 2023, comprises two divisions and is governed by Football Victoria. The league emerged as a successor to the National Premier League Victoria’s second and third divisions, which operated under the NPL system from 2014 to 2023.

Also read