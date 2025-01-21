PNG Teaching Service Commission Cracks Down on Teacher Absenteeism with Pay Cuts in 2025

Education officials in Papua New Guinea have issued a stern warning to teachers in the National Capital District (NCD), stating that pay will be docked for any teacher who fails to attend work in 2025. The move comes after a concerning 8,200 working days were missed by teachers last year.

Terence Karakawa, adviser for the NCD Teaching Service Commission (TSC), explained that head teachers, principals, and school managers will be responsible for submitting monthly attendance reports. They will also be tasked with deducting pay from teachers who are absent without valid reason. Karakawa emphasized the importance of punctuality and full attendance this year.

Speaking during the opening of the 2025 school year in Port Moresby yesterday, Karakawa broke down the absenteeism statistics for the previous year. Teachers in preschools were absent for 1,600 days, while primary school absenteeism totaled 2,700 days. Junior high schools recorded 1,200 days, and secondary schools accounted for 1,300 days.

“These figures represent only eight months of the year and are from a selection of schools,” Karakawa clarified.

He further urged school administrators to prioritize quality education and commitment to duty. Karakawa advised teachers to focus on their work, assuring them that promotions and leadership roles would come naturally with dedication and hard work.

Meanwhile, teachers across the country returned to work yesterday, with full classes set to begin next week. Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra also announced the dates for the 2025 school terms, which have been adjusted to accommodate the country’s 50th Independence celebrations in September. The government requested the changes to ensure that the national event does not interfere with students' education.

Term 1: January 27 to April 4

Term 2: April 14 to June 20

Term 3: June 30 to September 5

Term 4: September 22 to December 5

