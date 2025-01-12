PNG's Hekari United Welcomes Fijian Recruits for WCSL and OFC Campaign

PNG's Hekari United has strengthened its squad with the arrival of two Fijian players, Adi Litia Bakaniceva and Maria Veronica, in Port Moresby ahead of their first match after the Christmas and New Year break.

According to the Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA), the pair, who previously played for Rewa Club, have been cleared to compete in the Women’s Conference Soccer League (WCSL) and the OFC Champions League. Their inclusion is expected to enhance Hekari United’s campaign this year.

Bakaniceva, 20, an attacking midfielder and former captain of the Fiji Kulas at the Under-20 World Cup in 2024, brings significant experience to the team. Veronica, a versatile midfielder, joined her later in the week after also securing a contract with the club. Meanwhile, their Rewa teammate, Angeline Rekha, one of Fiji's best defenders, has signed with Western Springs in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Fiji Football Association commended Bakaniceva and Veronica’s adaptability and versatility in the midfield, noting that they will be valuable assets to Hekari United. The association also highlighted this milestone as a reflection of the growing talent in Fijian women’s football.

Fiji Football expressed pride in the achievements of the three players, describing their overseas signings as significant for the association and women’s football in Fiji. They hoped these moves would inspire more Fijian players to pursue opportunities abroad.





