PNG Defence Minister Joseph Condemns Soldiers’ Violence Amid Financial Mismanagement Allegations

PNG Defence Minister Dr. Billy Joseph has condemned the violent actions of soldiers at Murray Barracks last Friday, emphasizing that the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) will not tolerate indiscipline. The protest, sparked by allegations of financial mismanagement within the Ministry of Defence, saw a group of disgruntled soldiers raising security concerns in Port Moresby.

The allegations revolve around eight civilian officers accused of awarding themselves unapproved overtime and Annual Recreation Leave (ARL) payments while neglecting soldiers entitled to the same benefits. Dr. Joseph confirmed that an investigation into the matter is underway and assured that all parties involved, including the protesting soldiers, will face consequences.

“We deeply regret the indiscipline displayed at Murray Barracks last Friday. However, appropriate actions will be taken against all parties involved, including the civilian officers,” Dr. Joseph stated. He added that processes are in place to address delays in payments for soldiers’ entitlements and allowances.

According to Dr. Joseph, warrants for the Department of Defence were released late last year as government accounts were closing for the festive season. However, with accounts reopening just last Tuesday, the department was in the process of facilitating payments when the protest occurred, leading to security concerns in Port Moresby.

The minister condemned the actions of the soldiers, emphasizing that the PNGDF must not tolerate indiscipline or unprofessional conduct. He urged soldiers to avoid resorting to violence and mob behavior, highlighting that such actions tarnish the force’s reputation.

Reflecting on past challenges, Dr. Joseph reminded soldiers that during the Bougainville conflict in 1990, allowances ranged between K30-40 daily despite the high risks. Today, these have increased to K150-200 daily with relatively lower risks. He reassured soldiers that allowances will be paid in due course, urging them not to jeopardize their positions by resorting to unlawful actions.

Dr. Joseph also stressed the need for prompt government funding after emergency call-outs, warning that delays could force a reconsideration of soldiers’ deployment. The minister called for discipline and patience among Defence personnel to avoid similar incidents in the future.

