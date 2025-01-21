PNG Prime Minister James Marape has congratulated President Donald J. Trump on his inauguration as the President of the United States, expressing hopes for stronger ties between Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the U.S.

"PNG PM, James Marape Applauds Trump Presidency, Highlights U.S.-PNG Strategic Ties

In his message, Marape emphasized the longstanding partnership between the two nations, built on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to fostering peace, security, and development across the Pacific region.

“The United States has been an important ally in Papua New Guinea’s progress,” Marape said. He highlighted the positive impact of joint initiatives, particularly through the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), which enhances collaboration in regional security and defense.

The Prime Minister underlined the DCA as a key element of the bilateral relationship, reflecting trust and a shared vision for stability in the Pacific. “This agreement strengthens our ability to ensure regional security while advancing opportunities for prosperity and development,” he added.

Marape also praised U.S. efforts in vital areas such as education, healthcare, and climate resilience, aligning with Papua New Guinea’s development priorities. “We appreciate the United States’ leadership in tackling challenges that affect the Pacific and its ongoing commitment to the well-being of our region,” he said.

Looking ahead, Marape expressed confidence in further strengthening the partnership under President Trump’s leadership. He extended Papua New Guinea’s readiness to collaborate closely on both regional and global challenges.

“We look forward to working with your administration to deepen our cooperation and create a sustainable, secure, and prosperous future for all,” Marape concluded.

