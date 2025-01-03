China Opens Doors to PNG Agriculture: Marape Hails Historic Trade Deal

Prime Minister James Marape has praised the Chinese government for granting Papua New Guinea access to its extensive agricultural market. The agreement, facilitated through the National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority (Naqia), is expected to unlock significant economic opportunities for local farmers and producers.

Speaking about the milestone, Marape stated, “Our Government has worked tirelessly over the past five years to secure this deal, and I sincerely thank the Chinese government for its role in making this possible.” With a population of 1.4 billion and a growing middle class, China is recognized as one of the largest and fastest-expanding coffee markets globally, with consumption increasing by about 15% annually, well above the global average.

Despite this demand, PNG’s current coffee production levels fall short of meeting the potential export volumes. Marape expressed concern over this gap, saying, “China alone requires a significant amount of coffee every month. The market is ready, but unfortunately, our production levels are not sufficient to meet this demand. This untapped potential is a missed opportunity for earning foreign exchange in US dollars through exports to China.” He urged PNG farmers and producers to scale up their efforts to capitalize on the market.

Marape also highlighted the Government’s broader trade ambitions, including plans to secure access to markets in India, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the US. “Asia, as our closest neighbor, presents immense growth opportunities, with China leading as the largest market,” he said.

The PNG Government is considering the creation of a National Export Agency to support agricultural producers by reducing export barriers and streamlining processes. “This initiative aims to ensure our goods reach international markets quickly and efficiently,” Marape explained. He also encouraged citizens to utilize PNG’s vast agricultural potential, emphasizing that coffee is just one of many products that can drive economic growth.

