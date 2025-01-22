PNG DICT Mourns the Passing of Cybersecurity Pioneer Georgina Kiele

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has announced the passing of Ms. Georgina Kiele, Executive Manager for Cybersecurity and Government Digital Standards, on Tuesday, 21st January 2025, at 11:45 PM.

Ms. Kiele was recognized as a trailblazer in Papua New Guinea's ICT sector, having served with distinction at DICT for 11 years. During her tenure, she made significant contributions to the advancement of the country’s cybersecurity and digital government initiatives.

She played a pivotal role in leading operations at the PNG National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) and in establishing standards for Digital Government, Data Governance, and the Social Media Management Desk to address misinformation. Ms. Kiele’s efforts also included crafting critical policies such as the National Cybersecurity Policy 2021, the Digital Government Act 2022, and the Digital Government Plan 2023–2027.

Her collaborative engagements with international partners, including the Pacific Cyber Security Operational Network (PacSON), the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE), and development partners such as the U.S., Japan, Korea, and Australia, significantly strengthened PNG’s cybersecurity capabilities. Under her leadership, Papua New Guinea achieved a notable improvement in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), moving from Tier 5 in 2020 to Tier 3 in 2024.

In addition to her professional achievements, Ms. Kiele was an advocate for women in ICT and served as president of the Mokoreng Land Association. Her commitment to the State was evident in her final task on the day of her passing, which involved submitting a detailed report on SIM card cloning to ICT Minister Hon. Timothy Masiu.

The DICT has extended its condolences to Ms. Kiele’s family and loved ones. Funeral arrangements can be coordinated through Mr. Russell Woruba (76018077) and Mr. Maisen Windu (76372077).

Her legacy as a dedicated public servant and advocate for digital progress will continue to inspire the ICT sector in Papua New Guinea.

