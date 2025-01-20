PNG Hunters Announce Partnership with Struddys Apparel

The PNG Hunters, Papua New Guinea’s premier rugby league team, have unveiled an exciting new partnership with Struddys Apparel, an iconic Australian sportswear brand known for its high-quality and innovative athletic gear. This collaboration is set to enhance the team’s performance and community engagement throughout the upcoming season.

As the official apparel partner, Struddys will provide training and match-day gear for the PNG Hunters. According to the team, this partnership reflects Struddys’ dedication to promoting rugby league in the Pacific region while reinforcing the Hunters’ commitment to partnerships that elevate their on-field and off-field excellence.

Scott Barker, CEO of the PNG Hunters, shared his excitement about the deal. “We are incredibly excited to join forces with Struddys Apparel, a brand that understands and supports our vision,” he said. “This partnership goes beyond supplying top-quality apparel. It’s about building a relationship that empowers our players and connects with our passionate fans. Together, we aim to achieve great things both on and off the field.”

Ross Strudwick, Owner of Struddys Apparel, echoed Barker’s sentiments, emphasizing shared values of determination and community spirit. “The PNG Hunters are a phenomenal team with an inspiring story, and we’re honored to partner with them,” Strudwick said. “We look forward to supporting their journey and celebrating their successes together.”

The partnership will also introduce exclusive merchandise for PNG Hunters fans, offering them an opportunity to show their pride with ease. Struddys has announced plans to launch a range of team-branded products, further strengthening the connection between the team and its supporters.

This collaboration signals a new chapter for the PNG Hunters and their fan base, highlighting the shared vision of both organizations to achieve excellence on and off the field.

