PNG Government Allocates K30 Million to Rebuild University of Goroka Infrastructure

PGN Prime Minister James Marape has announced a government allocation of K30 million to the University of Goroka (UOG) for rebuilding and modernizing critical infrastructure damaged by a 2022 earthquake. The funding is part of the government’s broader effort to improve educational facilities and ensure future educators are trained in a safe and conducive learning environment. Speaking at UOG's graduation ceremony this week, PM Marape emphasized the university’s national significance in training teachers and stressed the urgency of restoring its facilities.





“Today, the government has passed over K30 million for the University of Goroka to repair and complete infrastructure projects that were damaged or delayed due to the earthquake that struck the institution,” Marape said. The earthquake, which affected the Eastern Highlands Province, caused extensive damage to key UOG facilities, including student dormitories, lecture halls, and administration offices. Projects such as a seven-storey building and a modern auditorium were disrupted, both of which are critical for accommodating the growing student population.





PM Marape revealed that K10 million had previously been issued to the university to begin immediate restoration work, but further assessments indicated the need for additional funding. He stated, “The university has already received K10 million to start restoration work, but it will require much more to fully restore and modernize the campus. These funds will help complete the seven-storey building and the auditorium, which we aim to open before mid-September this year as part of our 50th Independence Anniversary celebrations.”





Highlighting UOG’s role in the education sector, the Prime Minister underscored the government’s commitment to creating a modern learning environment for future educators. “UOG is an important institution because it trains our future teachers. We are not just rebuilding infrastructure; we are investing in the future of our nation’s educators,” he said. Marape added that upgrading UOG’s facilities aligns with the government’s vision to enhance the education system and prepare teachers to educate the next generation of Papua New Guineans.





In addition to the allocation for UOG, PM Marape announced a further K3 million for the National Sports Institute (NSI) in Goroka, where the graduation ceremony was held. The funding will be used to upgrade the institute’s sports facilities and improve infrastructure for students and athletes. “The National Sports Institute is a vital institution for sports development in Papua New Guinea. We have passed K3 million to give NSI a much-needed facelift,” he said.





PM Marape concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting educational and national institutions across the country, ensuring they are equipped with modern facilities to contribute to nation-building.

