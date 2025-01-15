Papua New Guinea Police Recruitment Drive for 2025 Now Open

Papua New Guinea's Royal Constabulary has announced the opening of applications for the Regular Recruit Training 2025. According to Acting Police Commissioner Donald Yamasombi, this recruitment initiative is part of the government's effort to strengthen the Constabulary and is in line with the country's Vision 2050, the Medium-Term Development Plan, and the RPNGC’s Corporate Plan for 2021-2030.

The eligibility criteria for prospective applicants include being a Papua New Guinean citizen between the ages of 20 and 30, with a Grade 12 certificate from a recognized institution, achieving at least "C" grades in English and Mathematics. Applicants must have no criminal record and must be physically and medically fit, with fitness and medical assessments to be conducted. Additionally, applicants must meet the height requirement of 158 cm for females and 160 cm for males, and be proficient in spoken and written English.

The application process requires applicants to submit a completed RPNGC application form, a passport-sized photo, a current resume, copies of the National Identification card or birth certificate, and both Grade 10 and Grade 12 certificates. It is encouraged that recent Grade 12 school leavers and professionals seeking a career change apply, with referees required for the latter.

Applications must be submitted online via the RPNGC official website at www.rpngc.gov.pg, with all necessary documents uploaded as a single PDF file. If applicants are unable to access the website, they may email their application to recruitment@police.gov.pg. Note that hard copy submissions will not be accepted.

The deadline for submission of applications is midday on Friday, 21st February 2025. Only fully completed applications submitted by this date will be considered, and successful applicants will be contacted.

For further assistance, applicants can contact the RPNGC on 3226461 or 3226462, or via email at recruitment@police.gov.pg.

