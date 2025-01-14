Kyle Laybutt Retires from PNG Kumuls, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Leadership and Dedication

Former Papua New Guinea Kumuls coach and East New Britain Governor, Michael Marum, has praised the unwavering commitment and leadership of Kumuls captain, Kyle Laybutt, following his recent announcement of retirement from representative rugby league. Laybutt, who proudly donned the PNG jersey since 2018, is widely regarded for his contributions to the team and his role as a model for aspiring players.

Kyle Laybutt [middle] Retires from PNG Kumuls, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Leadership and Dedication

"I would like to thank Kyle for putting his hand up to represent PNG and for always giving 100% and more in every game," Marum said. "He has been a true role model and a great ambassador for future generations of players."

Laybutt's impactful career has been acknowledged by the PNG rugby league community, particularly his performances in the 2018 Prime Minister’s XIII and the PNG vs. England Knights exhibition matches held in Lae and Port Moresby under Marum’s guidance.

Making his Kumuls debut in 2019 against Samoa in Sydney, Laybutt was part of a standout group of players, including Edene Gebbie, Edwin Ipape, and Xavier Coates. That same year, his impressive skills were on full display in the Oceania Cup against Fiji, and in the historic victory over the Great Britain Lions in Port Moresby on November 11.

As a 14-time capped Kumul, Laybutt was appointed captain in 2023, leading the team to a Pacific Bowl championship and sharing the field with his younger brother, Zac Laybutt, who made his debut for PNG. Known for his quiet demeanor and calm leadership, Laybutt earned immense respect from teammates and coaches alike.

Kumuls teammate, Judah Rimbu, spoke highly of Laybutt’s influence, sharing how the veteran player had inspired him during his younger years in junior competitions. “Before joining the Kumuls, I always had huge respect for him,” Rimbu said. “His defence was something else. I’ve truly loved every minute of playing alongside Kyle.”

Rimbu also reflected on the unforgettable moments spent alongside Laybutt, including winning back-to-back Pacific Bowl titles. “I’ll miss playing alongside him, but I’m grateful for the experience and the memories we created together,” he added. “I wish him nothing but success in his next adventure.”

Kyle Laybutt’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable era in PNG rugby league. His leadership, dedication, and contributions to the sport will continue to serve as a source of inspiration for both current and future players in Papua New Guinea and across the rugby world.

