PNG Opposition Slams Move to Shield PM from Votes of No Confidence

Papua New Guinea’s Deputy Opposition Leader and Chuave MP, Hon. James Nomane, has lodged a Supreme Court reference questioning the legality of the Private Business Committee's (PBC) actions during Parliament's session on 27 November 2024.

PNG Opposition Slams the Move to Shield PM from Votes of No Confidence

Hon. Nomane claims that the PBC’s move to block a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Hon. James Marape violated the Constitution by restricting MPs' right to hold the government accountable.

In the same session, Attorney General Hon. Pila Niningi introduced a proposed constitutional amendment to section 145, aiming to eliminate future no-confidence motions against the Prime Minister. The proposal faced sharp criticism from Opposition MPs, who labeled it an undemocratic attempt to weaken accountability under the guise of promoting political stability. They argued that genuine stability arises from strong governance and capable leadership, not legislative restrictions.

The challenge filed by Hon. Nomane reflects ongoing tensions in Parliament over constitutional safeguards and the balance between stability and democratic principles.





