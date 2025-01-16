Australia is fostering economic opportunities in West New Britain by supporting the expansion of Kimbe Port, Papua New Guinea's third-largest port. The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve critical infrastructure and enhance economic connectivity in the region.

Australia Backs PNG Economic Growth with Kimbe Port Expansion [Photo by Australian High Commission PNG]

Minister for State Enterprises, Hon. William Duma, officiated the signing of a PGK 260 million contract for the project. The signing, which took place yesterday, marks a significant step forward in the development of Kimbe Port.

The project is financed through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP). PNG Ports Corporation Ltd awarded the contract to Pacific Marine Group Pty Ltd, with construction set to begin shortly and completion targeted for 2026.

Key aspects of the project include the demolition and construction of a new wharf structure, as well as restoration works on the existing wharf and revetment walls. This initiative is the first construction project under the AIFFP-funded Ports Infrastructure Investment Program.

The program also emphasizes creating job opportunities for local workers and plans to implement maritime investments in other key ports across the country, including Oro Bay, Daru, Lae, and Kavieng. This underscores Australia’s commitment to strengthening PNG’s infrastructure and economic resilience.

