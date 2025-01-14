Metoreia Health Centre Records First Birth in Port Moresby

The Metoreia Urban Health Centre in Port Moresby has celebrated a milestone with the birth of its first baby, marking a new chapter for healthcare delivery in the National Capital District.

At 1:35 a.m. on January 14, 2025, Anthonia Sioa, a 21-year-old from Hanuabada Village, delivered a healthy baby boy weighing 3.4 kg. Ms. Sioa had been referred to Metoreia Health Centre in December 2024 after undergoing checks at the NCD Provincial Health Authority Lawes Road Clinic. She was admitted to the maternity ward on January 13th.

Midwife Sr. Oge Kisa, who assisted with the delivery, expressed joy at the historic event. “It is a proud moment, especially as Ms. Sioa is the first mother from the Motu Koitabu Villages to give birth at this facility,” she said. The baby, named Steven Sioa, is the first grandchild in the Sioa family and the first Motu Koitabu child born at Metoreia.

Dr. Robin Oge, Acting CEO of the NCD Provincial Health Authority, praised the efforts of the centre’s staff. "This achievement highlights the dedication of the team at Metoreia Health Centre. We look forward to supporting many more mothers in the future," he said.

The Metoreia Urban Health Centre was recently opened to provide essential maternal and healthcare services to the community. The successful delivery of its first baby reflects the facility’s role in improving healthcare access and outcomes for families in the National Capital District.





