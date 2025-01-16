Papua New Guinea Orchids second rower Emily Vievers has signed with the Wigan Warriors for the 2025 Women’s Super League season. Vievers, along with fellow recruit Remi Wilton, will bolster Wigan’s squad for this year’s Betfred Women’s elite competition.

Papua New Guinea Orchids Star Emily Vievers Signs with Wigan Warriors [Photo by NRL]

Vievers expressed her enthusiasm about the move, highlighting the significant opportunities it presents for her career growth and the potential to inspire other PNG Orchids players to pursue their dreams in England.

“I’m thrilled to be playing in the Betfred Women’s Super League here in England and to join Wigan,” Vievers said. “The club and the environment are fantastic, and I couldn’t be happier. This is a huge opportunity for me as a player and as a role model for the younger generation in Papua New Guinea and Australia. It shows that with determination, you can achieve anything.”

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Orchids since her debut in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup. Vievers has earned seven international caps, including her recent appearance in the Pacific Championships last year.

Before joining the Warriors, the Queensland-based forward made a name for herself in the BMD Premiership with the Souths Logan Magpies in 2019. She then spent two seasons (2021-2022) with the Brisbane Tigers and made eight appearances for the North Devils in the tier-two women’s competition.

Vievers’ move to Wigan is seen as a significant step in her career and a testament to her dedication and talent.

