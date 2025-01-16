Morea Morea, the dynamic fullback, has rejoined the PNG Hunters after a short time with the North Queensland Cowboys. According to Hunters chief executive officer Scott Barker, Morea’s exposure to the National Rugby League (NRL) environment is already benefiting the team as they prepare for the new season.

Morea Morea Returns to PNG Hunters After NRL Stint with Cowboys [Hunters Photo]

Barker stated that Morea’s return brings valuable insight to the squad. “He has shared many lessons from his time with the Cowboys, much like Judah Rimbu and Epel Kapinias did last year. Giving our players opportunities at the next level of competition helps everyone improve,” he explained.

The 23-year-old earned a train-and-trial contract with the Cowboys following an impressive performance for the PNG Kumuls during the Pacific Championships. This opportunity allowed him to train alongside fellow Kumuls players, including Robert Derby, Zac Laybutt, and Jimmy Ngutlik, under NRL coach Todd Payten during the Cowboys’ pre-season.

However, it was reported that the Cowboys’ finalized 30-man roster for the 2025 NRL season did not include Morea. Barker acknowledged the arrangement, saying, “The Cowboys requested Morea for an additional train-and-trial period until the Christmas break, similar to the partnership we previously had with the Dolphins. We appreciate the Cowboys for providing Morea with the chance to learn and grow under their elite training setup.”

Morea is among several players returning to the Hunters from last season, including Junior Rop and Solo Wane. Both Rop and Wane had been contracted to French club Baroudeur Pia XII for the France Elite 1 competition but were unable to travel due to visa complications.

The duo has since rejoined the Hunters in Port Moresby for the second phase of pre-season training. Their inclusion, along with Morea’s, is expected to bolster the team as they gear up for the upcoming season.

