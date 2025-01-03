English rugby league club Bradford Bulls has terminated the contract of Papua New Guinea international Keven Appo after he was charged with multiple sexual offences, including rape. The charges were filed by West Yorkshire Police following an investigation into a report lodged in April 2024.

Bradford Bulls Dump PNG Rugby Star Keven Appo Over Rape Charges

The 25-year-old forward, who played as a second-row and lock for the Bulls, was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at the Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday, 6th January 2025. The investigation was carried out by the Calderdale District Adult Protection Team.

In a statement, the Bradford Bulls announced the termination of Appo’s contract, stating: “Following today’s West Yorkshire Police statement, the Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo’s playing contract. Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage. The search for a suitable, quality replacement is underway.”

Appo joined the Bulls in 2023 and had extended his contract with a two-year deal in August 2023. He made his international debut for Papua New Guinea during the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in a narrow 24-18 defeat to Tonga.

The allegations have cast a shadow over Appo’s career, with legal proceedings set to begin early in the new year.

Also read