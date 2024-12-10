Two murder suspects in Central Province surrendered to police following effective public relations efforts by officers from the Laloki and Central Police Command. The suspects, responsible for two separate murders over the weekend, voluntarily gave themselves up without resistance.

According to Central Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Joseph Salle, the first suspect, a man from Tapini in the Goilala District, surrendered after learning that police were searching for him. The man was wanted for murdering his wife at Martin River in Kairuku District on Saturday. He turned himself in at Goldie Junction in the presence of village leaders and police officers and is currently detained at Fifteen Mile Police Station for questioning.

Two Murder Suspects Surrender to Central Police [Photo by Police Media]

Chief Inspector Salle also confirmed a second murder occurred on Sunday night, with the suspect initially evading arrest. However, police officers, while attending to the deceased, urged the suspect to surrender. Early Monday morning, the suspect contacted village leaders and police at Laloki, signaling his willingness to surrender. He was subsequently handed over to police in the presence of community leaders and has been detained for questioning.

Chief Inspector Salle commended the collaborative efforts of police officers, community leaders, and the public in facilitating the suspects' surrender. He described this as a positive step in combating crime in the Central Police Command.

The suspects are now in custody and will be charged accordingly.

