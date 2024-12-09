Papua New Guinea is poised to host the 2025 Conference of Pacific Education Ministers (CPEM), becoming the first Pacific Island nation to take on this significant role. The announcement was made by CPEM Chair and Education Minister, Hon. Lucas Dawa Dekena, MP, on October 17 during a ceremony at the Cheshire Disability Services Centre in Port Moresby.

PNG to Host Landmark 2025 Pacific Education Ministers Conference

Scheduled to be held from March 18 to 20, 2025, in Port Moresby, the event will be co-hosted by the University of the South Pacific (USP). As part of the launch, the conference’s official theme, “Transforming Edukesen for a Better Pacific,” was introduced, along with a dedicated website, www.usp.ac.fj/cpem, which will serve as a hub for updates, speaker details, and registration information.

The launch was attended by notable figures, including diplomats from New Zealand, the European Union, and representatives from the US and Australian embassies, alongside senior officials from PNG’s Education Ministry. Minister Dekena underscored the importance of the conference in addressing critical education challenges across the region, emphasizing its role in fostering inclusive and equitable learning opportunities.

USP Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, commended Papua New Guinea for hosting the event, describing it as a milestone in shaping the future of education in the Pacific. USP will collaborate on the conference through the Pacific Regional Education Framework (PacREF), an initiative of the Pacific Education Ministers aimed at enhancing educational quality in the region.

This high-profile gathering will unite education ministers, policymakers, educators, and development partners from 18 Pacific nations, including Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Samoa, and others. Key discussions will focus on financing, access to quality education, and building resilience in the Pacific’s education systems.

The first CPEM, held in Auckland, New Zealand, in March 2023, set the stage for Pacific nations to collaborate on strategies for educational improvement. The 2025 conference promises to further strengthen these efforts, driving progress toward inclusive and sustainable education in the region.





