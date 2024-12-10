Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru, has highlighted the anticipated announcement of PNG's NRL status as a significant opportunity for sports tourism. The announcement, scheduled for Thursday, is expected to mark a turning point in promoting the country through sports.

According to Maru, PNG possesses immense potential in sports tourism, which could be elevated to new heights through this development. He expressed optimism about the economic and marketing benefits this initiative could bring, stating that it could provide unprecedented exposure for the country.

Minister Maru: PNG’s NRL Team Will Showcase Country to the World

Maru envisioned the impact of having a PNG team regularly competing in the NRL, noting that such an arrangement would draw global attention. "Imagine a PNG team playing every weekend with the world watching," he said, emphasizing the extensive reach and visibility such games could offer.

He also highlighted the broader implications for the country's image, describing the NRL status as a unique platform for showcasing PNG to international audiences. Maru believes that sports can serve as a gateway to market the nation's culture, landscapes, and opportunities.

In addition to the tourism benefits, Maru pointed out the potential economic boost the NRL announcement could provide. He underscored the importance of leveraging this milestone to stimulate growth in related sectors.

The minister reiterated the need for PNG to capitalize on every opportunity to promote itself globally. He called on stakeholders to recognize the announcement as a chance to align sports and trade initiatives for maximum impact.

The official announcement is awaited with anticipation, as it could pave the way for PNG to establish itself as a prominent destination for sports tourism while reaping broader economic benefits.

