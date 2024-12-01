Police officers from Port Moresby’s Six Mile Station have captured five individuals suspected of robbing three expatriates near the ExxonMobil headquarters at Seven Mile. The incident occurred yesterday morning at around 11:05 a.m., with the suspects allegedly using homemade firearms to steal various items, including an iPhone, a drone, wallets, visa cards, and bank cards.

Port Moresby's Six Mile Police Arrest Five Suspects in Expatriate Robbery [Photo by Police Media]

The expatriates reported the robbery to the police, who immediately launched an investigation. Acting on intelligence, the officers managed to track down and apprehend five of the seven suspects involved. These individuals are currently being held at Six Mile Police Station for interrogation regarding the crime.

Inspector Bruce Amos, Commander of Six Mile Police Station, confirmed the arrests and revealed that the two remaining suspects are known to law enforcement. He assured the public that efforts to apprehend the duo are ongoing, urging them to turn themselves in to avoid further legal consequences.

Inspector Amos praised his team for their swift response and dedication to resolving the case. He also expressed gratitude to other police units that contributed to the operation, emphasizing the significance of teamwork in combating crime effectively.

The robbery highlights ongoing concerns about rising crime rates and law and order issues across Papua New Guinea. Authorities have called on citizens to work closely with law enforcement to address these challenges and ensure community safety.

