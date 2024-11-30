Three armed suspects were intercepted by Sector Patrol 202Alpha near Vulupindi Haus, which houses the Department of Education, during a routine patrol. The suspects were found in possession of three homemade guns and a bush knife.

Armed Criminals Busted Near PNG Education Headquarters in Dramatic Police Operation [Photo by Police Media]

The incident unfolded when police officers noticed the suspects’ vehicle moving suspiciously around the area. Upon stopping and conducting a search, officers discovered the weapons and identified the vehicle as a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

The suspects were immediately apprehended and taken to the police station for questioning. Investigations are ongoing to determine the origins of the vehicle and the intentions of the suspects.

Police have commended the quick and decisive action of Sector Patrol 202Alpha, whose vigilance led to the arrest of the suspects and the prevention of a potential crime.

The operation underscores the importance of proactive policing in maintaining public safety. Residents have been urged to report any suspicious activities to the police to assist in crime prevention efforts.

Vulupindi Haus, a critical government facility housing the Department of Education, remains a key location monitored closely by law enforcement for any security threats.

