PNG to Crack Down on Social Media: Digital IDs and Age Restrictions Proposed

Papua New Guinea’s Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has announced plans for a sweeping social media policy aimed at regulating platforms through measures like mandatory digital ID verification and age restrictions. ICT Minister Timothy Masiu emphasized that the policy seeks to create a safer, accountable, and family-oriented digital environment rooted in Christian values.

Minister Masiu outlined the transformative role of social media in communication, connectivity, and business while acknowledging its darker side. He pointed out that platforms have increasingly become channels for illegal activities such as human and drug trafficking, cyber harassment, and the spread of harmful content. These risks, he said, disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, particularly children and young people.

The proposed policy includes several key measures, such as restricting access to social media platforms for individuals under the age of 16 and requiring users aged 16 and older to have a digital ID. Additionally, social media platforms operating in Papua New Guinea will need to register within the country and comply with national regulations, ensuring traffic is directed through the country’s Internet Exchange Point (IXP).

Minister Masiu commended Australia’s recent initiatives to enhance digital safety and expressed interest in collaborating with the Australian government to adopt best practices. He stressed the importance of harmonizing efforts to safeguard citizens and uphold national priorities.

The draft Social Media Policy 2025 is set to be released for public consultation in January 2025. During this phase, additional assessments will be conducted to ensure the policy is evidence-based and aligned with Papua New Guinea’s socio-economic objectives.





