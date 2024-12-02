China Condemns Washington’s ‘Economic Bullying’ on Semiconductors

#WorldNews

Beijing has pledged to protect its interests following sweeping export restrictions imposed by Washington on China’s semiconductor industry. According to China's Ministry of Commerce, measures will be taken to safeguard its position against what it described as US economic “bullying.”

The US Department of Commerce announced new export controls targeting 24 types of chip manufacturing equipment, advanced software, and high-bandwidth memory destined for China. Additionally, 140 Chinese firms, including chip fabricators and toolmakers, were added to a blacklist for their involvement in advancing China’s domestic semiconductor capabilities. The US justified the move by citing national security concerns, claiming Chinese semiconductors could be utilized in next-generation weapons and artificial intelligence systems.

A spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry condemned the move as economic coercion and an abuse of export control measures. Highlighting the globalized nature of the semiconductor industry, the spokesperson argued that unilateral actions by the US undermine free trade and harm international cooperation. The ministry reiterated China’s commitment to protecting its rights and interests.

The US has been targeting China’s semiconductor industry over the years, with former President Donald Trump restricting exports to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), the country’s leading chip producer. Current President Joe Biden expanded these measures, while also investing heavily in boosting US semiconductor production.

In addition to export controls, Washington has sought to consolidate partnerships with allies such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan through the proposed ‘Chip 4 Alliance.’ Beijing perceives this initiative as an effort to dominate the global semiconductor supply chain. Despite these challenges, SMIC achieved a milestone two years ago by producing chips to advanced Western standards without access to cutting-edge Dutch and Japanese tools.

Also read