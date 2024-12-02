PNG Reducing Donor Funding Dependency with Shift in Budget Priorities

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey has announced a significant decrease in Papua New Guinea's donor funding for the 2025 financial year, with approximately K700 million less expected compared to previous years.

Mr. Ling-Stuckey clarified that the reduction is not a cause for alarm, as the higher funding levels in recent years were largely driven by international COVID-19 assistance, which has now come to an end.

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey [Parliament Photo]

“This decline of K705 million reflects the conclusion of the heightened COVID-19 support we were fortunate to receive from our international partners. We extend our gratitude to them for their assistance during a critical period,” the Treasurer explained.

He acknowledged the vital role international donors played in supporting Papua New Guinea through the challenges of the global pandemic. Their contributions, he said, were a lifeline for many initiatives over the past few years.

For the 2025 budget, Papua New Guinea is still set to receive substantial aid from its development partners, with the total projected at K2.7 billion. This demonstrates the continued commitment of donors to the country’s development agenda.

Treasurer Ling-Stuckey reassured the public that the government remains focused on managing its resources effectively to address national priorities despite the funding adjustment.

The decline marks a shift as Papua New Guinea moves away from pandemic-era donor reliance and seeks to strengthen its financial independence.

