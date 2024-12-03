PNG at Risk: Wabag MP Calls for End to Crony Appointments in Government

Papua New Guinea's Wabag MP Dr. Lino Tom has raised concerns about the appointment of political cronies to key government positions, warning that such practices could destabilize Papua New Guinea’s political governance. He called for the selection of skilled and competent leaders to ensure the country's political stability and effective operation of government institutions.

Dr. Tom's remarks came in support of the government’s efforts to amend Section 145 of the Constitution, which aims to promote political stability. However, the MP emphasized that stability cannot be achieved without qualified individuals leading critical sectors. He argued that appointing unqualified leaders would only contribute to instability and hinder the government’s ability to function efficiently.

While acknowledging the government’s good intentions in pursuing constitutional amendments, Dr. Tom stressed that the real key to stability lies in the appointment of capable leaders. He warned that continuing to place political cronies in important roles, rather than qualified professionals, would lead to reduced productivity and increased instability across government sectors.

The Wabag MP also expressed his support for Prime Minister James Marape’s vision for constitutional reform, but he emphasized the need for rigorous scrutiny when appointing individuals to senior government positions. According to Dr. Tom, the vision, integrity, and competence of leaders are crucial for the successful implementation of policies and the overall stability of the country.

Dr. Tom further highlighted that the effectiveness of government programs could be severely compromised if positions are filled based on political loyalty rather than merit. He stressed that competent leadership is essential for managing the country’s resources and ensuring the success of government initiatives.

Dr. Tom pointed out that political stability is critical for attracting foreign investment, which is vital for the country’s economic growth. He concluded that by prioritizing the appointment of qualified leaders, Papua New Guinea can achieve both political stability and long-term economic prosperity.

