PNG PM Marape Expresses Sorrow Over North Coast Aviation Crash

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has expressed profound sorrow over the loss of five lives in the North Coast Aviation (NCA) Britten Norman Islander [P2-NAP] crash in the Saruwaged Range, Morobe Province. Extending his condolences to the children and immediate families of the victims, the Prime Minister described the tragedy as a "heart-wrenching loss for the nation."

Marape highlighted the critical role aviation plays in connecting the country, emphasizing that those lost in the crash were more than passengers or crew. “They were cherished family members and vital parts of our community, whose contributions enriched the fabric of our nation. Our thoughts and prayers remain with their loved ones during these difficult times,” he said.

The Prime Minister commended the dedication and bravery of aviation workers across PNG, acknowledging the risks they face daily in bridging isolated and rugged areas of the nation. He urged citizens to support the grieving families and honor the memory of the lives lost.

“As a nation, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of standing together in times of sorrow. I urge all Papua New Guineans to come together in unity, offering support to the grieving families,” Marape stated.

The Prime Minister also directed relevant government agencies to provide all necessary assistance to the ongoing investigation into the crash. He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability to ensure such incidents are thoroughly addressed.

