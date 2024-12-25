PNG NRL Team to Prioritize Local Talent for 2028 Debut

The PNG NRL team is set to feature a significant number of local players when it debuts in the National Rugby League (NRL) in 2028, according to PNG NRL Bid Chief Executive Officer Andrew Hill. Speaking at a media conference in Port Moresby, Hill emphasized the franchise's commitment to providing opportunities for Papua New Guinean players.

This announcement follows PNG's historic inclusion as the 18th team in the NRL, fulfilling a long-standing aspiration for Rugby League fans in Papua New Guinea. The development has sparked discussions regarding the composition of the team and the extent to which local players will be represented.

Hill clarified that while the franchise aims to recruit some high-profile players to ensure a competitive edge, the priority will be to include as many Papua New Guineans as possible. "As a franchise, we want this team to be filled with PNG players. We are going to give every opportunity and first opportunity to any Papua New Guineans to represent their country at the NRL. There is no doubt about that," Hill stated.

The CEO also outlined the timeline for player recruitment, indicating that contracts will begin to be signed 12 months before the team’s debut season. However, he noted that monitoring of potential players has already commenced. Despite challenges such as security concerns, Hill affirmed the team's intent to sign top talent. "We are not here to make up the numbers. We are here to win the competition, and I know the people of PNG would want to win, so we will be in the marketplace to recruit the very best players," he said.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to prepare a pool of young talent for the team. Over 700 players are currently participating in the NRL Bid Academy program, which is expected to supply the majority of the squad. The focus is on youth development, as most players from the PNG Hunters are unlikely to be considered due to their age.

The PNG NRL franchise’s entry into the league marks a new chapter for the sport in Papua New Guinea, with local players poised to take center stage in the nation’s Rugby League ambitions.

