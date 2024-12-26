A man in his 20s was fatally stabbed and later died at the hospital in Kwikila while receiving treatment for his injuries. According to a media statement from the Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police for National Capital District and Central Provinces, Benjamin Turi, the deceased, identified as Vagaba Samson from Love Village in Rigo District, Central Province, was stabbed during an altercation in front of a canteen.

Kwikila Tragedy: Intoxicated Man Stabbed and Dies at Hospital [Photo by Police Media]

Police reports indicate that the deceased, who was intoxicated, was harassing the canteen owner and others present when they retaliated. Commander Turi confirmed that the canteen owner, who is reportedly from Tari, and other individuals at the scene are now in police custody for questioning regarding the alleged offense. The incident occurred around 7 pm, and investigations are ongoing to determine the details of the stabbing and those directly involved.

Commander Turi described the deceased as a habitual offender at Kwikila station, with previous offenses, including the assault of a police officer earlier this year. He stressed that police investigations would thoroughly examine both parties involved to establish the truth behind the incident.

The Acting Assistant Commissioner urged the relatives of the deceased to cooperate with the police and avoid taking matters into their own hands. He reminded the public that taking another person's life is against the law and assured that those responsible would face appropriate charges. He also encouraged those unhappy with the incident to seek legal advice rather than resort to violence.

Police units are currently monitoring Kwikila station to ensure no further incidents arise. Commander Turi warned that anyone attempting to take the law into their own hands would be dealt with by the police. He also commended officers from both NCD and Central Provinces for their swift response, which helped calm the situation.

Also read







