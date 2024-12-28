PNG Government Contributes K1 Million to SDA Mission’s Centenary Celebration in Bougainville

The Seventh-day Adventist Church Mission in Bougainville is marking its 100th anniversary with a two-week celebration running from December 18 to December 31, 2024. The event, themed “Gospel Flame,” has drawn over 6,000 participants from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB), New Guinea Islands, and neighboring Solomon Islands to Rumba, Kieta, for this historic milestone.

PM Marape arrives in Bougainville [Photo credit NBC News]

On December 26, Prime Minister James Marape traveled to Bougainville to participate in the centenary celebrations and officiate the program’s closing ceremony. Addressing attendees, Prime Minister Marape commended the Seventh-day Adventist Church for its vital contributions, particularly in helping communities heal in the aftermath of the Bougainville Crisis.

The Prime Minister also encouraged young people to remain faithful to their church, aspire to be responsible citizens, and utilize resources in their villages effectively. He emphasized the church’s ongoing role in fostering spiritual and social well-being within communities.

During his address, Marape announced the government’s support for the Seventh-day Adventist Mission in Bougainville, presenting a contribution of K1 million. This funding aims to bolster the church's mission and its continued impact in the region.

The centenary celebration underscores the enduring legacy of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Bougainville, celebrating a century of faith and community service.

