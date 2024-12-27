North Coast Aviation Suspends Rural Flights Indefinitely

North Coast Aviation (NCA), a lifeline for remote communities in Morobe Province, has announced the suspension of all rural flights until the end of February 2025. According to operations manager Jordan Thiele, the Britten-Norman BN-2B-26 Islander, the airline’s only operational aircraft, is now out of service. This leaves NCA unable to provide vital transport to areas like Yus Local Level Government and Kabwum Valley while awaiting repairs for another aircraft in Brisbane, Australia.

Thiele noted that NCA has been seeking government support to expedite repairs and sustain its services. “We’re the only private company that still offers affordable passenger and freight services rather than relying solely on charters. It’s pretty rough without a subsidy,” he said. Since its establishment in 1990, NCA has been a vital provider of affordable and accessible transportation for the region’s most remote areas.

The Britten-Norman BN-2B-26 Islander, nicknamed Spirit of Bulolo, was gifted to NCA by the late Sam Basil, a former Bulolo MP, over a decade ago. The aircraft played a crucial role in connecting remote airstrips with urban centers, transporting passengers, coffee, cocoa, and essential supplies. Its recent crash has been described as a significant loss to the region, with many grieving the pilot, passengers, and the valuable services the plane once provided.

The crash occurred on December 22, 2024, when the aircraft departed Wasu Airstrip at 10:12 a.m. en route to Nadzab. A distress signal was received at 10:30 a.m., prompting an emergency response led by the Aviation Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC). Search efforts were delayed due to bad weather, but the crash site was eventually located the following morning. While the body of the pilot was retrieved on December 24, bad weather hindered recovery operations for the remaining passengers.

Those on board the aircraft were:

David Sandery (Pilot): A seasoned bush pilot from Rabaraba, Milne Bay, with over 15,000 hours of flying experience. He had been with NCA for two years and was also a check-and-training captain. Sandery was a father of five children. Akaiya Eomu: The 55-year-old electoral officer for Tewae-Siassi MP. He held a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Papua New Guinea and had an extensive career, including 15 years as a BSP rural branch manager and a recent role at the Department of Housing and Urbanisation. He was married with seven children. Michelle: First Secretary to Tewae-Siassi MP Dr. Kobby Bomareo. Michelle’s husband: Accompanying Michelle on the flight. Napoleon Wagambie: A close protection officer and younger brother of former Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Wagambie Jr.

Efforts by the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) and Manolos Aviation to recover the remaining bodies were hampered by ongoing adverse weather conditions. Preliminary investigations confirmed that all five individuals aboard the flight perished in the crash and subsequent fire.





The incident has sparked criticism of the government’s lack of support for rural aviation services, with many from Kabwum, Wau-Waria, Finschhafen, and Tewae-Siassi taking to social media to mourn the loss. The Spirit of Bulolo was more than an aircraft—it was a symbol of connection between isolated communities and the outside world. Its loss marks a significant setback for Morobe Province and its people.

