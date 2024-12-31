A disgruntled former employee allegedly set fire to one of K92 Mining Limited’s surface exploration drill rigs at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Eastern Highlands, Papua New Guinea, causing damage to the equipment and prompting immediate repair efforts. The incident, which occurred recently, has raised concerns over security at the site, although company officials have assured the public of continued operations.

Disgruntled Employee Sets Fire to K92 Mining Drill Rig in Papua New Guinea [Photo supplied]

According to K92 chief executive officer John Lewins, the fire was swiftly extinguished by the company’s emergency response team. However, the drill rig sustained damage and is currently undergoing repairs on-site. “The other three drill rigs in the area continue to operate normally, and the damaged drill rig is expected to return to service shortly after repairs are completed,” Lewins said.

Despite the incident, Lewins emphasized that operations remain largely unaffected, with 10 drill rigs currently in use across surface and underground exploration. He also highlighted the strong and mutually beneficial relationship between the company and local landowners. Law enforcement has been engaged to track down the former employee allegedly responsible for the arson.

In a separate incident, the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) reported a security issue near the Porgera gold mine in Enga Province, linked to tribal fighting between clans. MRA managing director Jerry Garry confirmed that New Porgera Limited temporarily halted open-pit mining operations and locked down the site for approximately 2.5 hours after reports of firearms being sighted near the area.

“There were no direct threats to employees or assets,” Garry said. “Operations resumed in the later part of the day without further issues.” The brief lockdown was described as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of workers and company assets.

Both incidents highlight the ongoing challenges faced by mining operations in Papua New Guinea, ranging from internal disputes to external security threats. However, mining companies continue to prioritize safety and collaboration with local communities to maintain stable operations.

