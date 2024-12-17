PNG Foreign Affairs Ministry Rolls Out Staff Housing and Home Ownership Plan

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko has officially rolled out the Foreign Affairs Department Staff Housing and Home Ownership Policy. Launched on Monday, the policy is designed to assist Foreign Affairs Department staff in owning homes through a fully planned and funded housing initiative. Tkatchenko described this as a milestone achievement under his leadership, aimed at recognizing the dedication and contributions of staff by supporting their long-term housing needs.

The project includes the development of 60 residential blocks, complete with critical infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water systems, drainage, and secured fencing. Tkatchenko noted that the initial 60 beneficiaries will be chosen based on established selection criteria, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

Speaking during the launch, Tkatchenko emphasized the importance of starting construction without delay. He said the first phase of the project focuses on preparing land for new homes, with support from the department to assist staff throughout the process. He reiterated that this initiative reflects a broader commitment to creating a stable and secure environment for public servants.

The minister highlighted the dual impact of the project: improving living conditions for staff and enhancing their commitment to serving the country. Tkatchenko stated that providing secure housing would help ensure staff remain motivated, loyal, and focused on their roles as public servants and citizens of Papua New Guinea.

Tkatchenko acknowledged the National Housing Corporation for its support in facilitating the allocation and approval of land for the housing project. He described the initiative as part of the government’s broader vision to address public service housing challenges and deliver sustainable accommodation solutions nationwide.

Also read