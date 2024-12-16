The SP Hunters management has denied reports suggesting that head coach Paul Aiton has resigned from his role with the team. The claims surfaced on social media over the weekend, alleging Aiton stepped down following disagreements with the team’s management over recruitment and leadership matters.

According to SP PNG Hunters chief executive Scott Barker, the allegations are baseless. In a statement released yesterday, Barker said, “It’s extremely disappointing to have to respond to these, but we can confirm there is absolutely no truth in any of the stories.” He added that the claims originated from a website known for publishing false and misleading information about various sports.

SP PNG Hunters Refute Claims of Paul Aiton’s Resignation

Barker also called on the club's partners, supporters, and fans to rely on reputable and trusted news outlets for updates on the team. He emphasized the importance of verifying information to avoid the spread of misinformation.

Aiton himself addressed the claims, expressing his frustration over the situation. “Unfortunately, I’ve been sent this multiple times now,” Aiton said. “It’s a fake news article from a website that promotes fake news. Very disappointing and very annoying.”

Both Barker and Aiton reassured the public that there is no truth to the resignation rumors, urging fans to disregard the false reports and focus on credible sources for team news.