Business House Donates K1,000 Worth of Digicel Flex Cards to PNG Police for Festive Operations

Superlife PNG Network Limited has donated K1,000 worth of Digicel flex cards to support police operations during the festive season. The presentation was made by Managing Director Yaseiah Tambi to the Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police and Commander of NCD and Central Provinces, Benjamin Turi, at his office earlier today.

Mr. Tambi highlighted that the donation was the organisation's way of assisting police efforts, emphasizing the critical role communication plays in ensuring effective operations. He stated that as a small organisation, this was their contribution to fostering safer communities during the busy festive period.

Commander Benjamin Turi, upon receiving the donation, expressed his gratitude to Superlife PNG Network Limited for their generosity. He explained that the flex cards would be kept in his office, and their use would be carefully determined. He mentioned that the cards could either be distributed to police units demonstrating outstanding performance or allocated to commanders to aid police officers in need of communication credit during operations.

Commander Turi also extended his appreciation to other business houses that have contributed resources to support police units within the city and in Central Province. He noted that such assistance significantly boosts the capacity of law enforcement during a critical time of year.

The donation is part of a broader effort by businesses to support police operations and ensure public safety throughout the festive season.

