SpaceX Expands Starlink Satellite Internet Service to Papua New Guinea

SpaceX has announced ambitious plans to expand its Starlink satellite internet service to Papua New Guinea, according to Andrew Matlock, Director of Enterprise Sales at SpaceX. Speaking at the PNG Resource Week in Sydney, Matlock outlined the company’s efforts to collaborate with the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA) to enable Starlink's operations in the country.

Founder Elon Musk

Founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX has revolutionized space exploration with reusable rockets such as the Falcon 9 and the anticipated Starship. These innovations aim to make space travel and technology more accessible and cost-effective. Starlink, a major initiative of the company, is focused on addressing the global digital divide by providing high-speed internet to underserved and remote areas worldwide.

Matlock emphasized Starlink's potential to transform connectivity, particularly for populations without reliable internet. He noted that a third of the world lacks internet access, while another third suffers from poor connectivity infrastructure. “We believe this should be solved,” Matlock stated, highlighting Starlink’s mission to improve global communication standards.

The company’s approach involves deploying thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites to establish a global network. This configuration offers near-global coverage, enabling high-speed internet access in remote regions. To date, SpaceX has launched over 7,200 satellites, providing connectivity to nearly five million users globally.

Matlock also underscored the importance of regulatory collaboration, particularly in expanding services to new markets like Papua New Guinea. “The technical part is delivering the services, but you want to actually get to the people. So, we spend a lot of time working through regulatory processes,” he explained.

The introduction of Starlink in PNG is expected to unlock opportunities in education, business, and economic development. By bridging connectivity gaps, the service has the potential to revolutionize communication across the nation, particularly in areas where traditional infrastructure is limited.





Also read