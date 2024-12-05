K34 Million Funding for Overseas Scholarships and STEM Schools: Marape's Vision for PNG’s Future

The Marape Government has committed K34 million in the 2025 National Budget to advance STEM education and expand overseas scholarship opportunities, aiming to build a skilled and competitive workforce for Papua New Guinea’s future.

Prime Minister James Marape announced that K20 million of the funding will be directed towards developing the six national schools of excellence across the country. A further K10 million has been allocated for STEM curriculum development and teacher capacity building, while K4 million will go toward operational support to enhance the effectiveness of these initiatives.

PNG PM James Marape invests in STEP

Marape emphasized that investing in STEM education is vital for equipping the nation with a technologically proficient workforce. He highlighted that a significant portion of the funding would support the expansion of overseas scholarships, allowing PNG’s top STEM students to pursue higher education at world-class institutions.

Currently, 119 PNG STEM students are studying in the United States, 54 in China, 30 in India, and 5 in Fiji. The government aims to increase these numbers, furthering its commitment to nurturing global academic excellence.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the 2025 National Budget reflects the government’s focus on creating opportunities for young Papua New Guineans to lead in science, technology, and innovation, ensuring a prosperous future for the country.





