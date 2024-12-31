Bodies of Plane Crash Victims Retrieved from PNG's Kabwum Jungle

The families of the four remaining victims of the Sapmanga plane crash in Kabwum District, Papua New Guinea can now begin the process of closure, as the bodies of their loved ones were transported to Lae city. The remains were flown out of the dense jungle to the Manolos Aviation base, where they were received by government officials, security personnel, and grieving family members.

Among those present to receive the bodies were Morobe Governor Luther Wenge and Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso. Upon arrival, the bodies were transferred to ambulances and taken to the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital morgue for further procedures.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Northern Command, Peter Guinness, stated that the investigation into the crash remains active. He explained that the bodies will undergo x-rays and post-mortem examinations as part of the identification process. Guinness noted that the x-rays would be conducted after regular hospital hours, as there is no dedicated x-ray machine for deceased individuals.

Guinness further outlined the steps required for the release of the bodies, emphasizing that they will only be handed over to families after thorough examinations are completed and a coroner's warrant of release is issued. He added that police investigators would continue gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to present a comprehensive file to the coroner, who will oversee an inquest.

The investigation, which is separate from the aircraft crash inquiry being conducted by aviation authorities, is expected to take at least four months to complete. ACP Guinness appealed to the families for patience, assuring them that the process would be carried out meticulously.

Meanwhile, seven police personnel remain in the Kabwum jungle due to cloud cover preventing their extraction. Guinness confirmed that they would spend another night in the challenging terrain as they await favorable conditions for their return.

