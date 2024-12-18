PNG Kapuls Secure Crucial Win Against Solomon Islands in MSG Prime Minister’s Cup

The Papua New Guinea National Football Team defeated host Solomon Islands 3-2 in a thrilling encounter on Wednesday, December 18, during the 2024 MSG Prime Minister’s Cup campaign. Inspirational captain Alwin Komolong played a pivotal role, scoring two crucial goals, including the match-winner in a dramatic finish.

The victory saw PNG dethroning Solomon Islands as the competition leaders. Komolong opened the scoring for PNG in the 28th minute, setting the tone for a hard-fought match. Solomon Islands responded with goals from Ravu Boyers and Don Keana, while Solomon Rani’s strike in the 72nd minute leveled the scoreboard at 2-2. However, Komolong capitalized on a penalty free kick during added time to secure the win for PNG.

The Kapuls, who narrowly beat Solomon Islands' development team earlier and drew against Fiji, demonstrated resilience in this decisive match. PNG National Team coach David Muta attributed the victory to meticulous preparation and the team’s adherence to their game plan. "It worked for the players because they followed the game plan well. They managed the game and played our style of football, which disrupted the Solomons' game," Muta said in a post-match interview.

While praising his players’ execution, Muta acknowledged the importance of preparation for their next game against Vanuatu on Saturday, December 21. "We have to go back, work on all areas, and prepare ourselves for Vanuatu. They are one of the best football nations in the Pacific," he said, urging his players to remain focused.

The Kapuls are aiming to reclaim the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup title, which they last won in 2022. Captain Komolong, who also scored the decisive goal in their competition opener against the Solomon Islands’ development team, has been a standout performer in this campaign. He is expected to lead from the front again in the crucial match against Vanuatu.

Also read