Prime Minister James Marape has called on Papua New Guineans to rise to the occasion and capitalize on new trade opportunities with China following a significant agreement granting PNG agricultural products access to the Chinese market. This milestone, achieved through collaborative efforts between the National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority (NAQIA) and Chinese authorities, marks a turning point for PNG's agricultural sector.

Papua New Guinea PM Marape Calls for Action to Seize China Trade Opportunity

Prime Minister Marape expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for recognizing PNG’s agricultural potential and highlighted the importance of ramping up production to meet market demands. “This is a historic achievement that opens doors for our producers. However, the onus is on us to ensure we can supply the volumes required to meet China’s growing demand,” he said. Marape noted that China, with its 1.4 billion people and rapidly expanding coffee market, presents an unparalleled opportunity for PNG.

While coffee remains a priority, the Prime Minister emphasized that the nation’s agricultural potential goes beyond a single product. He urged farmers and producers to take advantage of the expanded markets the government has secured in China, India, Japan, and other key nations. "We are unlocking opportunities across Asia and beyond, but these opportunities require hard work and dedication from all of us," Marape stated.

The Prime Minister also announced plans for a National Export Agency to streamline PNG’s export processes and reduce barriers for producers. This initiative aims to ensure that farmers and businesses have better access to international markets, enabling them to fully capitalize on these opportunities. "Our government is committed to helping producers succeed on the global stage," he added.

Prime Minister Marape concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with China and other trading partners. “These partnerships are essential for our economic growth. I urge our people to focus on productivity and export readiness. Together, we can transform PNG into a leading exporter of agricultural goods,” he said.

