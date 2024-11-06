Why Adrian Lam Deserves Immortality in PNG Rugby League

Commentary by Georgie Lemako

The calls to immortalize Adrian Lam in Papua New Guinea rugby league grow stronger each day. Fans, players, and community leaders alike believe his contributions to the sport are unmatched, and his legacy warrants a place of eternal honor. But why should Lam be recognized with such reverence?

PNG Kumuls legend Adrian Lam [left] embracing his son Lachlan Lam [right] after the Pacific Bowl win over Cook Islands/Photo by PNG Kumuls

Firstly, Adrian Lam has shown unyielding loyalty to PNG rugby league, setting him apart from many others. Despite being eligible to represent Australia — a choice that would have offered more recognition, financial benefits, and career opportunities — Lam chose to play for PNG. He turned down the prestigious Kangaroo jersey 11 times, famously telling the Kangaroo coach, “PNG would need me more than Australia would.” This decision speaks volumes about his heart and dedication to his homeland, sacrificing personal gain to uplift PNG’s national team.





Beyond his role as a player, Lam’s dedication deepened when he accepted the role of Kumuls captain. He led the team with pride, taking PNG to new heights in international competitions. Even after retiring, Lam returned to PNG rugby league as the national team coach, sharing his skills, experience, and wisdom with younger generations of Kumuls players. His leadership on and off the field has made an enduring impact that continues to influence PNG rugby league today.

Moreover, Lam’s influence transcends playing and coaching; he has been an integral part of PNG rugby league administration, serving on the Kumuls board. This role allowed him to make key decisions that shaped the sport’s development and helped secure a future for PNG in the rugby league world. His involvement in leadership speaks to his commitment not only to the present but also to the future of the sport in PNG.

Lam’s passion for PNG rugby league extended into his personal life, as he encouraged his eldest son to follow in his footsteps by representing PNG. This decision demonstrates his belief in the values of pride, heritage, and loyalty to one’s roots. By setting this example, Lam has shown future generations that playing for one’s homeland carries profound meaning, something more valuable than any individual accolade or gain.

Today, Lam continues to pave new pathways for PNG players, this time helping Kumuls players find opportunities in the UK. His work abroad creates chances for talented PNG players to compete internationally and expand their careers. Lam’s commitment to advancing PNG players’ opportunities shows that his passion for the sport and his homeland is as strong as ever, ensuring that future stars have the support they need to thrive.

It is for all these reasons that Adrian Lam should be considered for immortality in PNG rugby league. Whether through a Hall of Fame induction, a statue at the National Football Stadium, or even a national knighthood, Lam has earned a place of honor. His story is one of unparalleled loyalty, selflessness, and commitment to both his country and the sport he loves.

Recognizing Adrian Lam with such an honor would serve as a testament to his legacy and inspire future players to embrace the same values. His heart, dedication, and contributions to PNG rugby league are indeed deserving of immortal recognition, securing his rightful place as one of the greats in the country’s sports history.

