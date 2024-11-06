PNG Kumuls team to Face New Zealand Kiwis announced

Papua New Guinea Kumuls are set to clash with the New Zealand Kiwis on Sunday, 10th November, at CommBank Stadium in Sydney, Australia. This much-anticipated match follows the recent successes of the Kumuls in the Pacific Bowl series, where they showcased dominance in wins against Fiji Bati and the Cook Islands. Their upcoming battle against the Kiwis presents an opportunity for the Kumuls to potentially advance to tier-one status and secure a place in the prestigious Pacific Cup next year.

The Kumuls enter the match in high spirits, having defeated Fiji Bati 22-10 in the first Pacific Bowl series match held in Suva, Fiji. They continued their momentum in the second game, overcoming the Cook Islands with an impressive 42-20 victory at Oil Search National Football Stadium. These victories have not only boosted their confidence but also reinforced their standing within the Pacific rugby league community.

In contrast, the New Zealand Kiwis approach this game with the aim of redeeming themselves after back-to-back losses. They suffered a significant 26-4 defeat against Australia and narrowly missed a win in a tight 25-24 loss to Tonga. These losses have raised questions about their tier status, and the team will be fighting hard to maintain their position within the top echelons of international rugby league.

With the Kiwis seeking to secure their tier status, Sunday’s match will be a critical test of strength for both teams. The Kumuls are eager to seize the opportunity to earn tier-one status, which would place them in the same competition bracket as major rugby league nations. For the Papua New Guinea team, this match represents not only a chance to enhance their international ranking but also to further showcase their rising talent and resilience on the field.

The official Papua New Guinea Kumuls team list for the match includes key players like Nene MacDonald, Elijah Roltinga, and Lachlan Lam, each bringing unique skills and experience to the lineup. Leading the team as coach, Jason Demetriou has emphasized the importance of teamwork and strategy as the Kumuls aim to secure this critical win. The full lineup, from experienced players to rising stars, is prepared to give their all on the field.

Here is the full Papua New Guinea Kumuls lineup for the match against the New Zealand Kiwis:





Nene MacDonald Elijah Roltinga Robbert Mathias Rodrick Tai Robert Derby Kyle Laybutt Lachlan Lam Valentine Richard Liam Horne Jacob Alick Rhyse Martin Jeremiah Simbiken Jack De Belin

The substitutes for the match include:

14. Judah Rimbu

15. Koso Bandi

16. Sylvester Namo

17. Ila Alu

Reserves

18. Dan Russell

19 Morea Morea

20. Sanny Wabo

21. Benji Kot

Coach : Jason Demetriou





Also read