PM Marape Commends Kumuls as PNG Prepares for Rugby League Battle in Sydney

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape praised the PNG Kumuls ahead of their match against the New Zealand Kiwis on Sunday, calling the team a source of national pride. Marape announced he would not attend the game in Sydney due to the recent passing of a family member. He will be on compassionate leave, with Deputy Prime Minister and Lae MP John Rosso taking over as acting prime minister during his absence.

Photo by PNG LNG Kumuls

Marape expressed full confidence in the team, stating that the Kumuls embody the resilience, strength, and unity of Papua New Guinea. “Our Kumuls are a source of national pride, and I know they will give their all on the field this Sunday,” he remarked, underscoring the deep-rooted pride the team brings to the nation as they prepare for the international clash.

The Prime Minister encouraged Papua New Guineans around the world to rally behind the team, emphasizing the importance of national unity. He urged the players to take the field with courage and heart, reminding them of the strong support they have from the entire country. “Play with courage, play with heart, and remember that you have the full backing of all Papua New Guineans,” Marape added, affirming the widespread pride in the team’s achievements.

Marape extended his thanks to the coaches, staff, and others who have worked tirelessly to prepare the Kumuls for Sunday’s match, acknowledging their dedication and commitment. His words highlighted the collective effort invested in the team as they head into this significant game.

The Kumuls’ highly anticipated showdown with the New Zealand Kiwis in Sydney on Sunday promises an exciting spectacle for rugby league fans, with PNG's national pride firmly behind their team.

