Whitehaven Terminates Contract of Former PNG Kumul Dion Aiye Over Sexual Assault Case

Whitehaven Rugby League Club has officially dismissed former captain and Papua New Guinea Kumul player Dion Aiye following his guilty plea to sexual assault charges. The decision was confirmed by the club after Aiye appeared in court on Monday (local time).

Dion Aiya : Photo by Love Rugby League

Aiye, 37, was previously convicted earlier this year of assaulting and harassing his ex-partner. He received an 18-month community order, which included 20 rehabilitation activity days and 240 hours of unpaid work, after admitting to charges of assault by beating and harassment.

In a separate incident, Aiye was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a town centre bar in Whitehaven. The Cumbrian club suspended him in May, with his last game played on March 17 against Swinton Lions. At Workington Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charges, prompting Whitehaven to formally terminate his contract.

During the hearing, the court was told that Aiye approached the victim in a bar, placing his hands on her hips before moving them to her stomach and breasts. He was also alleged to have moved his hips behind her. The victim confronted him, and the police were called to the scene.

Whitehaven released a statement through their social media platform, stating that Aiye had been suspended following advice from the Rugby Football League (RFL). The club explained that delays in the legal process meant they could not terminate his contract until the case concluded.

The statement read: “Dion was informed his contract would be terminated at the end of the season regardless of the outcome. He initially pleaded not guilty, and the club refrained from commenting to avoid prejudicing the case. Dion has now been formally dismissed by the club.”

With sentencing yet to take place, Aiye’s departure marks a serious stance taken by Whitehaven to address misconduct allegations within the team.

