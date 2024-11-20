Funds for Loyalty? PNG PM Marape Accused of Using Cash to Crush Opposition

Prime Minister James Marape has come under fire for allegedly using development funds as a tool to lure MPs into the government camp, raising concerns about the state of democracy in Papua New Guinea. Critics, including Sinasina-Yongomugl MP Kerenga Kua, claim that such actions are weakening the Opposition and undermining the constitutional principles of free association and fair representation.

Kua described the practice as a direct attack on the country’s democratic fabric, accusing Marape of penalizing Opposition MPs and their constituents by withholding much-needed funding. “This behavior violates fundamental rights under Sections 46 and 47 of the Constitution, which protect freedom of expression and association,” he stated.

The former Attorney-General further argued that leveraging development funds such as the District Services Improvement Programme (DSIP) and Public Investment Programme (PIP) for political gain is unjust. He pointed out that it contradicts the national goal of equitable resource distribution and accused the government of acting oppressively by forcing MPs to align with it for the sake of their districts.

Opposition Leader Douglas Tomuriesa joined the criticism, alleging that the government prioritizes its allies while others are left with insufficient funding. He claimed that a small group within the government has enriched itself at the expense of ordinary citizens.

Tomuriesa highlighted disparities in the allocation of funds, citing his own district, Kiriwina-Goodenough, which received only 40 percent of its Service Improvement Programme (SIP) allocation. “While some government MPs received up to 60 percent, only those closest to Marape are likely to secure their full allocation,” he said.

He expressed concern over the country’s financial state, questioning the sustainability of such practices. “Maintaining the government’s power comes at a significant cost to the people,” Tomuriesa said, calling for a fairer and more transparent distribution of public resources.

