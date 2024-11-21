PM Marape Accused of Power Grab, Not Reform: PNG Opposition Leader Speaks Out

The Papua New Guinea Opposition Leader Douglas Tomuriesa has expressed strong criticism of Prime Minister James Marape’s rationale for requiring a large parliamentary majority to pass significant legislation. Tomuriesa argued that Marape's insistence on a 90-plus MP coalition misleads the public into believing such numbers are essential.

According to Tomuriesa, the Prime Minister’s focus appears to be on consolidating his hold on power rather than addressing the pressing issues facing Papua New Guinea. He claimed that Marape's tactics, including compelling opposition MPs to join the government to access public funds, reflect political maneuvering rather than genuine governance.

Prime Minister Marape recently stated that a substantial parliamentary majority is necessary for the government to confidently enact its reform agenda. He emphasized the importance of maintaining numbers not only for stability but also for legislative success. The defection of 13 opposition MPs to the government further strengthened the ruling coalition’s position.

Tomuriesa dismissed this explanation, asserting that Marape’s approach undermines the integrity of parliamentary democracy. “Marape essentially tells people that controlling MPs’ voting preferences ensures his grip on power,” Tomuriesa said. He argued that the Westminster system does not rely on overwhelming government majorities to pass legislation, as MPs should vote based on conscience rather than party directives.

The Opposition Leader also highlighted the government’s failure to secure enough votes for constitutional amendments in the last parliamentary sitting, despite its large majority. He criticized Marape's oversight, pointing out that parliamentary voting is fundamentally individual, with each MP holding a single vote.

Tomuriesa concluded by questioning Marape's priorities, suggesting that addressing the country’s challenges should take precedence over political grandstanding.





