Unsafe to Walk the Streets’: Dr. Tom Lino Sounds Alarm on Crime Surge in PNG

Wabag MP Dr. Tom Lino has expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Papua New Guinea, describing the streets as unsafe for citizens. He raised the issue in Parliament, highlighting the escalating crime rates nationwide, with particular emphasis on the dire situation in Enga Province.

Dr. Lino, addressing Internal Security Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr., lamented that the country had lost its reputation as a safe and secure place. He said the "old and safe PNG" had given way to a more chaotic reality, leaving many citizens fearful for their safety amid the surge in lawlessness.

Wabag MP Dr. Tom Lino

The Opposition MP criticized the police for their failure to act in Enga despite clear evidence circulating on social media identifying alleged perpetrators. He questioned whether the Government had lost its authority and legitimacy to enforce the rule of law, leaving communities vulnerable to crime.

Dr. Lino also pointed to the lack of a liquor ban in high-risk areas like Enga, urging the Government to implement stricter measures. He pressed for a clear strategy to tackle law and order issues in the new year, emphasizing that immediate action was needed to address the crisis.

Citing research papers from the United States, the Wabag MP outlined strategies that have proven effective elsewhere, including increasing police numbers, arresting offenders, regulating illicit drugs, and even considering controversial measures like legalizing abortion. He urged the Government to consider these solutions to restore safety and stability across the nation.

Also read