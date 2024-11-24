Bougainville’s Bold Stand: Toroama Demands PNG Acknowledge Independence

Bougainville President Ismael Toroama has issued a direct challenge to Papua New Guinea, urging the National Government to confront the question of Bougainville’s independence without resorting to political evasion. Speaking at a Joint Supervisory Board (JSB) meeting, Toroama declared that Bougainville would no longer shy away from using the term “independence” and called on PNG to do the same, stressing the urgency of resolving the matter in line with the 2019 referendum results.

Toroama emphasized that the responsibility for an enduring political solution lies with both the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) and the PNG Government. He expressed frustration at what he described as political correctness and excessive sensitivity obstructing meaningful progress. “Time has caught up with us. We must act now and address the independence issue head-on,” Toroama said, adding that constitutional concerns should not deter an open dialogue.

During the session, co-chaired by Toroama and Prime Minister James Marape, both leaders endorsed revised terms of reference for moderator Jerry Matapare. The moderator’s role is to facilitate discussions between the two governments on Bougainville’s political future. Toroama noted that while the moderator provides support, the ultimate responsibility for resolving the issue lies with PNG and Bougainville.

Prime Minister Marape reaffirmed his commitment to the process and acknowledged the referendum’s significance. He assured Bougainville of PNG’s readiness to act within constitutional boundaries. “Parliament is prepared to take up the referendum results, but the process must be meaningful and align with the constitution,” Marape said, adding that PNG remains focused on crafting a solution that respects both the referendum and the nation’s legal framework.

Since July 2023, the JSB has been working on addressing the referendum results as outlined in the Bougainville Peace Agreement. A key component involves presenting the results to PNG’s parliament for a vote by its 118 members. This step is necessary for the outcome to move forward under constitutional provisions.

To ensure closure on the matter before Bougainville’s elections in June 2025, the two governments have appointed a working moderator supported by an independent team and the United Nations. The moderator is tasked with guiding the process toward a final resolution of Bougainville’s political future.





